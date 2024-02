The Mariners claimed Smith-Njigba off waivers from the Pirates on Wednesday.

He joins younger brother and Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the Pacific Northwest. Smith-Njigba (the baseball player) is just 5-for-37 during his brief time in the majors but slashed .280/.366/.473 with 15 homers and 21 steals in 2023 at Triple-A Indianapolis. He'll compete for an Opening Day roster spot but does have an option year remaining.