The Mariners designated Smith-Njigba for assignment Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Just 10 days after getting claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh, Smith-Njigba will once again be removed from a team's 40-man roster. Smith-Njigba has slashed just .135/.250/.243 across 44 plate appearances in his big-league career, but he put up an .839 OPS in 445 plate appearances last season with the Pirates' Triple-A affiliate. His roster spot will be filled by Levi Stoudt, who was claimed off waivers from the Reds on Saturday.