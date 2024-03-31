Smith-Njigba cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday.

Smith-Njigba was designated for assignment as the Pirates cleared space on their 40-man roster for the start of the season, but he'll remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 24-year-old spent most of last season with Indianapolis and had an .839 OPS with 15 homers and 21 steals in 105 games.