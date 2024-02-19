The Pirates claimed Smith-Njigba off waivers from the Mariners on Monday.

Smith-Njigba will make his return to Pittsburgh after the Pirates previously dropped him from the 40-man roster earlier this month before the Mariners scooped him up off waivers. With Seattle designating him for assignment less than two weeks later, however, Smith-Njigba was able to reclaim a 40-man spot in Pittsburgh, after the Pirates opened up room for the outfielder Monday by placing JT Brubaker (elbow) on the 60-day injured list. Smith-Njigba should join the Pirates for big-league spring training, but he has a minor-league option remaining and will most likely be sent to Triple-A Indianapolis before camp comes to a close.