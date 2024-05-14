Mlodzinski is being promoted from Triple-A Indianapolis and will join the Pirates on Wednesday in Milwaukee, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mlodzinski went 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA across 36.0 innings in the majors last season. He did this in 32 games and notched 34 strikeouts. However, at Triple-A Indianapolis this season, the 25-year-old has a 6.43 ERA across 14.0 innings of work.
