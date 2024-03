Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Mlodzinski (forearm) is slated for a live batting practice session in the coming days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

While he will begin the season on the injured list, Mlodzinski looks to be tracking toward a short absence as long as he continues moving in the right direction. He's been sidelined by right forearm tightness since mid-March.