Mlodzinski (forearm) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Mlodzinki has been sidelined by right forearm tightness since mid-March. He has resumed throwing and would appear to have a shot to return when his 15 days are up or close to it. Mlodzinski is pegged for a setup role, once healthy.

