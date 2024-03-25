Mlodzinski (forearm) will begin the season on the 15-day injured list, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Mlodzinki has been sidelined by right forearm tightness since mid-March. He has resumed throwing and would appear to have a shot to return when his 15 days are up or close to it. Mlodzinski is pegged for a setup role, once healthy.
