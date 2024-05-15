Share Video

The Pirates recalled Mlodzinski from Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

Mlodzinsk has posted an unappealing 6.43 ERA and 13:7 K:BB over 14 innings this season with Indianapolis. However, he fared well with the Pirates in 2023 with a 2.25 ERA in 35 outings and the club will hope to get something closer to that version during this stint.

