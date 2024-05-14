The Pirates will call up Mlodzinksi from Triple-A Indianapolis prior to Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Mlodzinski went 3-3 with a 2.25 ERA across 36 innings over 32 appearances at the big-league level in 2023. However, he's had a much rougher time at Triple-A Indianapolis this season, posting a 6.43 ERA across 14 innings.
