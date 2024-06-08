Mlodzinksi will start Saturday's game against the Twins in what's expected to be a bullpen day for the Pirates, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mlodzinski will be picking up his second big-league start and his first of the 2024 season while the Pirates look to fill the spot in the rotation that was previously occupied by Quinn Priester (lat), who was placed on the 15-day injured list Thursday. Over his 20 appearances this season between the Pirates and Triple-A Indianapolis, Mlodzinski hasn't covered more than two innings on any occasions, so manager Derek Shelton is unlikely to ask the right-hander to work more than once through the batting order. Luis Ortiz covered a season-high three innings in his most recent appearance out of the bullpen June 1 in Toronto and could be called upon to serve as a bulk reliever once Mlodzinski exits the game.