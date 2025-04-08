Mlodzinski (1-1) allowed a run on five hits and two walks over five innings Monday, striking out six and earning a win over the Cardinals.

Mlodzinski worked four shutout frames before the Cardinals put a run on the board in the fifth inning. It was a much more effective outing after he coughed up four runs in 3.2 frames during his season debut against the Rays. Still, Mlodzinski needed 92 pitches (54 strikes) to get through five innings. He'll carry a 5.19 ERA into his next matchup, which is lined up to be in Cincinnati this weekend.