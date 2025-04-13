Mlodzinski (1-2) took the loss against the Reds on Sunday. He allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out four over 4.1 innings.

Mlodzinski got through the first two innings without issue, but he gave up a two-run single to Santiago Espinal in the third frame. Mlodzinski found himself in trouble again in the fifth frame and was tagged for two more runs, and he wasn't able to get enough run support to avoid his second loss of the season. The 26-year-old right-hander generated only eight whiffs and has started the season with a 6.23 ERA, 1.77 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB across 13 innings. Mlodzinski will look to get back in the win column in his next start, which is slated for next weekend at home against the Guardians.