The Pirates reinstated Mlodzinski (elbow) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday and optioned him to Triple-A Indianapolis, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Mlodzinski suffered an elbow/forearm injury during spring training and has been on the IL since the beginning of the season. He made two rehab appearances, giving up one run across two total innings, and he will remain at Indianapolis despite being fully recovered. The 25-year-old reliever posted a 2.25 ERA and 1.28 WHIP across 36 MLB innings last season, so there's a good chance he makes a return to Pittsburgh's bullpen if he continues to succeed in the minors.