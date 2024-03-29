Share Video

The Pirates placed Mlodzinski on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation.

Mlodzinski won't open the season on the Pirates' 26-man active roster, but he could be ready to return from the IL when first eligible April 9. The right-hander has already resumed throwing off a mound and is expected to throw a live batting practice session later this week, according to MLB.com.

