The Pirates placed Mlodzinski on the 15-day injured list Thursday with right elbow inflammation.
Mlodzinski won't open the season on the Pirates' 26-man active roster, but he could be ready to return from the IL when first eligible April 9. The right-hander has already resumed throwing off a mound and is expected to throw a live batting practice session later this week, according to MLB.com.
