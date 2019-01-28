Kuhl (elbow), who will miss the 2019 season, will resume throwing on the first day of spring training.

The righty, who last pitched June 26, attempted to rehab his elbow before opting for surgery in September. Kuhl revealed that his ulnar collateral ligament was already 30 percent torn when he attempted his comeback. "I'm glad I gave it every option and gave it my all, and I had that clarity come September that I needed it," Kuhl said. With the high rate of success from Tommy John surgery, fantasy owners could find value in the hard thrower, just not until the 2020 campaign.

