The Pirates are still unsure as to the severity of Kuhl's (forearm) injury or how much time he might miss, 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh reports.

Speaking on his weekly radio show, general manager Neal Huntington said Sunday that "our hope is that it will just be a flexor strain and with some rest, he'll be able to come back and be as good as new." Huntington added that Kuhl could still receive an MRI, but "that's not something appropriate for the club, in the modern-day medical environment, to discuss publicly." The fact that Kuhl pitched five days ago and the team hasn't given any specific news on his injury is not particularly encouraging.