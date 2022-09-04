The Pirates transferred Holderman (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

The move opens up a spot on the 40-man roster for right-hander Peter Solomon, whom the Pirates claimed off waivers from the Astros. It also spells an official end to Holderman's season, as the right-hander had been placed on the 15-day IL on Aug. 26 and now won't be eligible to be activated before the Pirates' campaign comes to a close in the first week of October. After joining the Pirates on July 22 in a deal with the Mets, Holderman gave up eight earned runs on nine hits and seven walks in 10.2 innings across his nine relief appearances with the big club.