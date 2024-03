Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Holderman (illness) will throw a live batting practice session within the next few days, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Holderman is ramping things back up after battling a nasty virus. He will begin the season on the injured list but could be activated when first eligible or shortly after. Holderman is in line for high-leverage relief innings ahead of closer David Bednar.