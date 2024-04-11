The Pirates reinstated Holderman (illness) from the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Holderman appeared in four games during his rehab assignment at Triple-A Indianapolis. He gave up three earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning during his first game but did not allow another run to score in his final three. He'll likely reprise his role as a high-leverage reliever in Pittsburgh's bullpen, though opportunities for saves will be minimal.
