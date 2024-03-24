Holderman (illness) said Sunday that he expects to open the season on the 15-day injured list, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Holderman was able to throw a bullpen session Saturday and seems to be coming out on the other side of his prolonged battle with a viral ailment, but since he lost 15 pounds while recovering from the illness and also required a hospital stay, the Pirates won't try to rush him back for the start of the season. Assuming Holderman is able to steadily regain conditioning and advance through his throwing program while the illness fades further in the rear-view mirror, he should be ready to join the Pittsburgh bullpen when first eligible to return from the IL in the second week of April.