Holderman allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit across 0.2 innings Thursday against the Phillies.

Holderman was sidelined with an illness for a significant part of spring training, so he began on the season injured list to build up his workload. He was activated Thursday and entered the game in the seventh inning, only to serve up a two-run home run to the second batter he faced. Holderman will likely pitch in high-leverage roles, though he'll be behind both David Bednar and Aroldis Chapman for save opportunities.