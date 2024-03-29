The Pirates placed Holderman (illness) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.

Holderman was set back in spring training by a bout with a virus, but he's expected to throw a live batting practice session this week and should soon head to Triple-A Indianapolis to begin a rehab assignment. The right-hander proved to be one of Pittsburgh's more reliable relievers in his first full season in the organization in 2023, compiling a 3.86 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 58:20 K:BB in 56 innings.