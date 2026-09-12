Holderman (wrist) threw a bullpen session Friday at Progressive Field, Paul Hoynes of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

The Guardians placed Holderman on the injured list Sept. 4 due to right wrist inflammation, but his ability to get back on the mound a week later suggests that he won't require an extended stint on the shelf. Before being deactivated, Holderman had produced a 2.73 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 50:20 K:BB in 52.2 innings while collecting six wins, one save and 11 holds in 54 appearances out of the Cleveland bullpen.