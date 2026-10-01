Holderman will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, Zack Meisel of The Athletic reports.

Holderman's wrist problems originally surfaced four years ago and flared up on him during the second half of this season. He will not pitch for the Guardians during the postseason but should be recovered in time for spring training. Holderman posted a 1.78 ERA and 39:11 K:BB over 35.1 innings in the first half of the season, but he stumbled to a 4.67 ERA and 11:9 K:BB over 17.1 frames after the All-Star break.