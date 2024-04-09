Holderman (illness) could be activated from the injured list Thursday, Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Holderman rejoined the Pirates at PNC Park on Tuesday as a member of the taxi squad and appears slated for activation when the team heads out on its road trip. The setup man has gotten off to a late start this season because of an illness.
