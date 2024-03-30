The Pirates sent Holderman (illness) to Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday to begin a rehab assignment.
A lengthy battle with a virus kept Holderman out of action for a significant amount of time during spring training, so he will head to Indianapolis in order to properly prepare for his regular-season debut. The 28-year-old righty will be eligible to return from the IL on April 9.
More News
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Hits shelf Thursday•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Slated for live batting practice•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Likely bound for IL•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Bouncing back from illness•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Placed on 15-day IL•
-
Pirates' Colin Holderman: Nabs hold Tuesday•