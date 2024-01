The Pirates and Joe avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $2.125 million contract Thursday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It's a nice salary bump for Joe, who was eligible for arbitration for the first time. The 31-year-old put up a .760 OPS with 11 homers over 133 games for Pittsburgh last season. He should see semi-regular duty again in 2024.