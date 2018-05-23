Pirates' Daniel Nava: Setback in rehab
Nava (back) had a minor setback and is no longer running, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
He has not yet played in a game this year at any level after undergoing back surgery in late February, and now it sounds like he will be delayed even longer. Consider Nava, who is set to open at Triple-A once healthy, out indefinitely.
