Nava (back) was released by the Pirates on Monday, Chris Cotillo of SB Nation reports.

Nava underwent back surgery at the latter end of February and was unable to appear in any spring games for Pittsburgh. It's estimated that Nava will need 10-to-12 weeks to return to full health, which would project to him being available around the middle of May. If healthy, Nava could provide a club with organizational depth, as he hit .301/.393/.421 over 80 games with the Phillies last season.