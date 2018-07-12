Nava (back) has yet to receive clearance to participate in baseball activities and is expected to return to his native Arizona to continue his rehab in the near future, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Nava, who signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates in the offseason, saw his bid for an Opening Day roster spot come to a close after requiring back surgery in February. With the 35-year-old having yet to even take batting practice in just about five months, it's looking increasingly unlikely that he'll play at any level in 2018.