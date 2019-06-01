Nava signed with the Kansas City T-Bones of the independent American Association on Saturday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Nava appeared in 80 games for the Phillies in 2017, hitting .301/.393/.421. He did not appear at any level in 2018 while recovering from back surgery. He'll have a chance to return to affiliated baseball if he proves to be healthy and effective in indy ball, though at age 36, his chances of appearing in the majors again may be slim.