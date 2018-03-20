Nava may agree to a contract with the Pirates in the coming days, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Nava was invited to attend the Pirates' spring training as a non-roster invitee. However, he suffered a back injury that ended up requiring surgery, which led to him being released by the team Tuesday. Despite being cut from the team, Pittsburgh hopes to sign Nava in the near future so that he can provide depth in the outfield and at first base when he returns to full health.