Pirates' Daniel Nava: Officially back with Pittsburgh
Nava (back) signed a minor-league deal with the Pirates on Friday, Liz Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Nava underwent back surgery in late February which caused the Pirates to release the outfielder from his previous deal earlier this week. He will rejoin the club on a new contract with the hopes of returning to action around the middle of May. Once he's back to full health, it's expected that Nava will contend for a spot in the outfield with the big-league team.
