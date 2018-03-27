The Pirates reassigned Nava to their minor-league camp Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

It's merely a procedural move since Nava isn't expected to be at full strength until at least mid-May following back surgery in late February. The Pirates released Nava from his initial minor-league deal and re-signed him last week so as to avoid paying him a retention bonus, allowing the outfielder to continue to rehab in Florida under the supervision of the organization's training staff.