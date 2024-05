Bednar allowed two hits but hung on for a scoreless inning and a save in Saturday's 4-1 win over Atlanta.

Tasked with protecting a three-run lead, Bednar retired the first two batters of the ninth inning before back-to-back hits put the tying run in Ronald Acuna at the plate. The closer then got Acuna to ground into a fielder's choice to thwart the threat. After blowing three save chances in seven tries to start the season, Bednar has successfully converted each of his last seven opportunities.