Bednar (3-3) picked up the win Tuesday, striking out one in a perfect 10th inning during a 7-6 victory over the Giants.

After the Pirates rallied for four runs in the ninth, Bednar got the call for the top of the 10th and set down three straight pinch hitters in Mike Yastrzemski, LaMonte Wade and Patrick Bailey. The right-hander then got rewarded when Nick Gonzalez walked it off by singling on the first pitch he saw in the bottom of the frame. Bednar has turned things around following a bumpy first month of the season, and over 10 appearances in May he's posted a 2.89 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 7:3 K:BB through 9.1 innings while converting all five of his save chances and chipping in two wins.