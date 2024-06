Bednar delivered a perfect ninth inning against the Dodgers on Tuesday to earn the save in a 1-0 victory.

It's the seventh straight scoreless appearance for Bednar, who's allowed just one run over his last 10.1 innings. After a rocky start to the year, Bednar's lowered his ERA to 5.92 with a 1.23 WHIP and 25:6 K:BB across 24.1 innings while going 12-for-15 in save opportunities.