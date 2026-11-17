Bednar accepted the Yankees' one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer Tuesday, Tyler Kepner of The Athletic reports.

Bednar surely could have netted a bigger contract in total dollars on the free-agent market, but he's decided to take the guaranteed big AAV and return to the Bronx. It's great news for the Yankees and for the fantasy value of Bednar, who is in line to serve as closer again after notching 35 saves with a 2.47 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 76:20 K:BB across 69.1 regular-season innings in 2026.