Bednar earned the save in Friday's 6-4 win over the Mets, allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter across 1.2 innings.

Bednar was brought in for the eighth inning with the bases loaded, and he limited the damage to only one run on a Marcus Semien sacrifice fly. Bednar came back out for the ninth and gave up a leadoff homer to A.J. Ewing, the first long ball the former has allowed since July 28, but Bedner responded by getting the next three batters out to secure the save. He's up to 33 saves on the year, tied with Aroldis Chapman and Louis Varland for fifth-most in the majors, and Bednar has a 2.70 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 71:18 K:BB over 63.1 innings.