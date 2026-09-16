Bednar was charged with his fourth blown save of the season in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings loss to the Twins, giving up two unearned runs on three hits over two innings. He struck out two without walking a batter.

The Yankees closer got the call in extra innings and had one-run leads to protect in both the 10th and 11th frames, but each time Bednar couldn't prevent the phantom runner from crossing the plate. It was a tough way to see his streak of seven straight save conversions come to an end, but the veteran righty has still been tagged for earned runs in only two of his last 13 appearances, posting a 2.45 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 16:1 K:BB through 14.2 innings during that span with two wins and eight saves. With a team day off Thursday, Bednar's heavy usage Wednesday may not affect his availability heading into this weekend's road series in Arizona.