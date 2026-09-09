Bednar earned the save in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, striking out the only batter he faced in the ninth inning.

Tim Hill was initially brought out for the ninth inning to protect a 5-1 lead, but he has removed from the game after giving up a two-run home run to Hunter Goodman. That prompted the Yankees to turn to Bednar, who successfully closed things out by striking out Mickey Moniak in three pitches. It was Bednar's first save since Aug. 28 and 32nd of the season, which is seventh-most in the majors. He has a 2.63 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 70:18 K:BB over 61.2 innings in 2026.