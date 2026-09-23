Bednar earned the save in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader, retiring all three batters he faced with no strikeouts in the ninth inning.

The right-hander retired the side on just 11 pitches to get back in the save column after blowing his previous chance last week in Minnesota. Bednar has given up just one earned run with a 9:0 K:BB through seven appearances (eight innings) in September. For the season, he has a 2.54 ERA, 1.02 WHIP and 74:18 K:BB across 67.1 innings while going 35-for-39 in save opportunities.