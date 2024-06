Bednar earned the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Twins, allowing one hit while logging a strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning.

Bednar worked around a Byron Buxton one-out single to close out Pittsburgh's shutout victory, earning his 13th save this season. Bednar extended his scoreless inning streak to nine -- he's allowed just five hits and one walk in that span. Overall, the 29-year-old right-hander sports a 5.47 ERA with a 1.18 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 26.1 innings this season.