Bednar picked up the save Tuesday against St. Louis, allowing a solo home run and a walk with two strikeouts during the ninth inning.

Bednar took the mound with the Pirates ahead by two and yielded a homer to Nolan Gorman to kick off the ninth. While he retired Nolan Arenado and Brendan Donovan back-to-back, Bednar walked Jose Fermin and a catcher's interference put runners on first and second. However, Bednar avoided disaster, striking out Mike Siani to complete his 14th save. Although he owns a 5.40 ERA, Bednar ranks eighth in saves and owns a 30:7 K:BB across 28.1 innings.