The Pirates recalled Bednar from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Bednar was optioned to Triple-A after a rough start in the majors, but he's found his form in Indianapolis, where he has not issued a walk while allowing one hit and striking out six batters across four scoreless innings. Even with Dennis Santana faring well as the Pirates' closer, Bednar should get another chance at the role as long as he carries his strong play from Triple-A into the majors.
More News
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Finding form with Indianapolis•
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Fails to register an out again•
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Escapes with save against Marlins•
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Takes Opening Day loss•
-
Pirates' David Bednar: Cleaning performance up•