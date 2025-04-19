The Pirates recalled Bednar from Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Bednar was optioned to Triple-A after a rough start in the majors, but he's found his form in Indianapolis, where he has not issued a walk while allowing one hit and striking out six batters across four scoreless innings. Even with Dennis Santana faring well as the Pirates' closer, Bednar should get another chance at the role as long as he carries his strong play from Triple-A into the majors.