Bednar walked one and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Friday to record his second save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

The right-hander wrapped up the combined shutout with his first save since he re-joined the big-league roster last weekend. Bednar hasn't allowed a run in four appearances since his return with a 7:1 K:BB, and Dennis Santana worked a scoreless eighth inning Friday for his fourth hold, so the Pirates appear ready to give the 30-year-old another shot at the closer role.