Yankees' David Bednar: Pitches through trouble for save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bednar picked up his fourth save in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Marlins, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with two strikeouts across one inning.
Bednar didn't make it easy on himself and needed 33 pitches to record his three outs in the ninth inning. All three hits Bednar allowed were singles, and he also walked Liam Hicks. Bednar's last two appearances have been tumultuous, surrendering two runs on six hits across 2.1 innings, but he's now a perfect 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season. After throwing so many pitches Saturday, Bednar may be unavailable for Sunday's series finale, in which case Camilo Doval and Fernando Cruz are the top candidates should a save chance arise.
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