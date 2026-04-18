Yankees' David Bednar: Converts sixth save
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bednar earned the save in Friday's 4-2 win over the Royals, allowing one walk and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.
Bednar was summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth and worked around a leadoff walk to slam the door on 17 pitches. It marked his second straight scoreless outing after he blew his first save of the season Saturday. On the year, the 31-year-old is 6-for-7 in save opportunities with a 4.15 ERA, 1.85 WHIP and 12:5 K:BB over 8.2 innings.
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