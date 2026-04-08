Bednar struck out one in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his fifth save of the season in a 5-3 win over the A's.

The right-hander leads the majors in saves in the early going, one ahead of a group that includes the Dodgers' Edwin Diaz, the Phillies' Jhoan Duran and the Padres' Mason Miller. Bednar hasn't been quite as sharp as some of his peers, posting a 3.38 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 5:3 K:BB through 5.1 innings, but he has a firm hold on the closing gig with the Yankees.