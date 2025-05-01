Bednar came away with the save in Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Cubs, allowing one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning without issuing a walk.

Bednar got the call to come in for the ninth inning, tasked with preserving a one-run lead. He yielded a single after getting the first two batters out, but Bednar ended things with a three-pitch punchout of Jon Berti. Since being recalled by the Pirates on April 19, Bednar has posted a 1.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, two saves and eight strikeouts over six innings. He appears to have reclaimed his spot as the Pirates' closer while Dennis Santana (personal) serves as the setup man.